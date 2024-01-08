© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Bye Bye Boomers, Hello Perennials

Published January 8, 2024 at 10:01 AM EST

Thursday, January 11, 2024

This week, we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from 2023 about the future of work. While many Baby Boomers have already left the workforce behind, almost half are considering coming out of retirement in search of a new purpose in life. Leading sociologist and business economist Mauro Guillén joins Ray Suarez to explain why the days of “OK Boomer” are coming to an end… and why the future of work will be “post-generational.”

2 PM Public Affairs Programs