On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Bye Bye Boomers, Hello Perennials

This week, we're revisiting one of our favorite episodes from 2023 about the future of work. While many Baby Boomers have already left the workforce behind, almost half are considering coming out of retirement in search of a new purpose in life. Leading sociologist and business economist Mauro Guillén joins Ray Suarez to explain why the days of “OK Boomer” are coming to an end… and why the future of work will be “post-generational.”