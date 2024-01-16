© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Tracy K. Smith

publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 9:40 AM EST

Monday, January 15, 2024

Tracy K. Smith is the author of five acclaimed poetry collections, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Life on Mars. From 2017 to 2019, she served as the 22nd Poet Laureate of the United States. In 2020, heartsick from constant assaults on Black life, Smith found herself soul-searching, and digging into the historical archive for help navigating the “din of human division and strife.” In her new book, To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul, Smith draws on several avenues of thinking – personal, documentary, and spiritual– to understand who we are as a nation and what we might hope to mean to one another.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs