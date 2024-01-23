APM Presents: Community Science Unifies Us Around Climate Change
Climate change can feel apocalyptic and unsolvable. Yet, communities across the U.S. are finding ways to adapt and build resilience to its impacts. Higher Ground tells the stories of people engaging in community science to take control and find understanding in changes to their environment. Empowered with information, these communities are able to keep cool heads in the face of global warming. Hope and progress in the eye of the storm.