2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Kevin Adler: "Ending Homelessness in America"

Published January 23, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kevin Adler returns to The Commonwealth Club to provide an urgent look at homelessness in America, showing us what we lose—in ourselves and as a society—when we choose to walk past and ignore our neighbors in shelters, insecure housing, or on the streets. Adler is the co-author of "When We Walk By," which argues that we have sacrificed our humanity by ignoring, downplaying, and refusing to address the homelessness problem. The authors offer an evidence-based people-first approach and community-driven solutions, and they lay out some practical steps that individuals can take to address homelessness.

