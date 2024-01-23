Ideas from the CBC: Healing and the Healer

In her award-winning book, We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing, Dr. Jillian Horton weaves together her personal story of burnout and the place for compassion with a broader understanding of the anxiety and exhaustion that stalks healthcare workers as well as those on the receiving end. She brings the story of her own family's experience with medical ineptitude and her drive to reassess herself and her profession with the ultimate goal of developing a more balanced and humane understanding of what it means to heal and be healed.