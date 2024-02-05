© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Click, Rage, Retweet How American Enragement Drives Politics

Published February 5, 2024 at 9:26 AM EST

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The 2024 US election season is officially underway, and experts are already bracing for the array of threats to free and fair elections that were made all too real the last time Americans elected a president. Ray Suarez sits down with researchers Alexa Koenig and Andrea Lampros, co-founders of UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center Investigations Lab, to break down the digital vulnerabilities to our democracy.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs