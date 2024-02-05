On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Click, Rage, Retweet How American Enragement Drives Politics
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
The 2024 US election season is officially underway, and experts are already bracing for the array of threats to free and fair elections that were made all too real the last time Americans elected a president. Ray Suarez sits down with researchers Alexa Koenig and Andrea Lampros, co-founders of UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center Investigations Lab, to break down the digital vulnerabilities to our democracy.