© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Selected Shorts: A Celebration of Langston Hughes

Published February 5, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

In this special edition of Selected Shorts, the program celebrates the protean literary master and social activist Langston Hughes, featuring two of his most striking works, “Passing” and “The Blues I’m Playing.” Both stories reflect Hughes’ explorations of questions of race, identity, and personal destiny. And, the show will also include a much-anthologized favorite, “Thank You, Ma’am,” in which a feisty older woman sets a young boy on the right path.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs