Selected Shorts: A Celebration of Langston Hughes

In this special edition of Selected Shorts, the program celebrates the protean literary master and social activist Langston Hughes, featuring two of his most striking works, “Passing” and “The Blues I’m Playing.” Both stories reflect Hughes’ explorations of questions of race, identity, and personal destiny. And, the show will also include a much-anthologized favorite, “Thank You, Ma’am,” in which a feisty older woman sets a young boy on the right path.