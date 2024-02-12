© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Scene on Radio: Echoes of a Coup

Published February 12, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST

Thursday, February 15, 2024

In November 1898 an armed white supremacist mob murdered untold Black Wilmington residents and drove the city’s elected Fusionist government from power, installing Democrats in their place. (Fusionists were a biracial coalition of mostly-Black Republicans and mostly-white members of the Populist Party.) The coup in North Carolina's then-largest city violently snuffed out some of the last flickers of multiracial democracy in post-Civil War America. Echoes of a Coup tells the story and puts these events in historical context, at a time when the United States is once again facing threats of political violence, amid orchestrated attacks on democracy – from within.

