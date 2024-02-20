© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Bret Baier: "To Rescue the Constitution"

February 20, 2024

Monday, February 19, 2024

Fox News Channel Chief Political Correspondent Bret Baier, author of the new biography "To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment," focuses on Washington’s return from retirement to lead the Constitutional Convention and establish the foundation of American governance. Washington rescued the nation and the Constitution three times: first by winning the Revolutionary War, second by presiding over the Constitutional Convention and ushering the Constitution through a fractious ratification process, and third by leading the nation as president in its first years. There is no doubt, says Baier, that the struggling new nation needed to be rescued.

