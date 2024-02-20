© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Is Engineering Solar Radiation A Crazy Idea?

Published February 20, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Right now, climate engineers are working on new technologies, called solar geoengineering, that would reflect the sun’s rays away from Earth as a way to cool the planet. Those in favor argue it would be inexpensive and effective, and could buy us time to get carbon emissions down before the worst impacts of climate change. But others argue it would distract from the underlying issues of climate change and express concern about who would control such a powerful technology. So we debate: Is Engineering Solar Radiation A Crazy Idea?

