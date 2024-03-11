© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Chris Anderson: Infectious Generosity

Published March 11, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Let’s face it: Recent years have been tough on optimists. Hopes that the Internet might bring people together have been crushed by the ills of social media. Is there a way back? Bestselling author, media pioneer and TED curator Chris Anderson returns to Commonwealth Club World Affairs to explore one of humankind’s defining but overlooked impulses, and how we can super charge its potential to build a hopeful future. Anderson believes it’s within our grasp to turn outrage back into optimism. He says it all comes down to reimagining one of the most fundamental human virtues: generosity.

