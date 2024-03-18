© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: City of Peace and Justice: The Hague

Published March 18, 2024 at 9:54 AM EDT

Monday, March 18, 2024

The Dutch capital city of The Hague bills itself as 'the city of peace and justice.' A peace conference in 1899 led to the creation of a building to house the world's first two international courts of justice. Today, The Hague is home not only to the International Criminal Court which tries individuals for a variety of crimes against humanity, but also to the International Court of Justice, the 'world court,' which tries the most serious disputes between nations. Today's program paints a portrait of The Hague as a kind-of 'center of excellence' for thinking about the possibilities — and the future — of international law.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs