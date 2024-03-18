Open to Debate: Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
The landmark Citizens United Supreme Court case is in the news again in this high-stakes election year. Those who agree with the decision say it upholds free speech and broadens discourse. Those against it argue that it allows a disproportionate influence from corporations and special interest groups. Now Open to Debate in partnership with Northwestern Pritzker School of Law’s Newt and Jo Minow Debate Series asks: Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?