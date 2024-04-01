On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: War Diaries: From Kyiv to Tripoli
In times of crisis, one of the most painful decisions people face is whether to stay… or to leave. This week, we go beyond the headlines to hear the stories of individuals living in the shadow of conflict around the world. We talked to Ukrainians about the ways that the war unexpectedly changed their lives. Then, journalist Sally Hayden explains how the European Union keeps African migrants from reaching European soil.