Speaking in Maine: UNE President’s Forum Presents: “Maine’s Homelessness Crisis”
Monday, April 1, 2024
The proliferation of people living in outdoor encampments throughout Maine communities and the United States has prompted an increasingly heated debate around homelessness, including public health and safety concerns, the legality of people camping in public spaces, Maine’s shortage of affordable housing, and the inadequacies of our social safety net. The University of New England recently hosted three experts on this topic to discuss solutions and initiatives undertaken to address homelessness in Maine.
Click HERE for more information