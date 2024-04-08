© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

Published April 8, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT

Thursday, April 11, 2024

The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it. Those who support its ban bring up concerns the app could be used to leak Americans’ data to China for surveillance. Those who are against a ban argue it would undermine what has become an important tool in the video marketplace and efforts to do so are politically motivated. Now we debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs