Open to Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?

The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it. Those who support its ban bring up concerns the app could be used to leak Americans’ data to China for surveillance. Those who are against a ban argue it would undermine what has become an important tool in the video marketplace and efforts to do so are politically motivated. Now we debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?