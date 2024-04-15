On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Reproductive Rights, The Issue that Could Define the 2024 Election
Abortion advocates have long warned the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would reverberate across all areas of reproductive health. In our third special election episode, we explore how the issue of abortion rights is likely to shape the 2024 election. First, we hear from two women whose lives were changed by rapidly shifting legislation surrounding IVF and abortion access.