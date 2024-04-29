Pledge: The Moth

© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Spring 2024 Fundraiser
In this episode, stories of helping hands and unexpected shows of solidarity. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour. Dhaya Lakshminarayanan gets entangled in the language of math. Steve Ettinger's Aunt Ella is reluctant to leave her home during Hurricane Sandy. Daisy Joy Rodrigo worries that the cultural differences between her and her fiancé will prove too much for her parents. Kimberly Reed confronts her past, and future, when she is forced to make a trip to her hometown.

