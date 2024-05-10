Commonwealth Club of California: Fareed Zakaria: Age of Revolutions

What can we learn about the polarized and unstable world in which we live by exploring the revolutions―past and present―that define our age? Populist rage, ideological fracture, economic and technological shocks, war, and an international system studded with catastrophic risk―the early decades of the 21st century might be one of the most revolutionary periods in modern history. But it is not the first. Humans have lived, and thrived, through more than one great realignment. What are these revolutions, and how can they help us to understand our fraught world?

