2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: From the Trenches: Resetting the Body’s Clock

Published May 10, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT

Monday, May 13, 2024

After the invention of the light bulb came… the invention of yet more light bulbs, a project that today leads scientists into fascinating new questions about the effect of different lights on the cells inside the relative darkness of the body. Kritika Vashishtha shows two IDEAS producers around her laboratory inside an airplane, where she's been pursuing a cure for jetlag through the use of a recently invented variety of light and the creation of personalized 'light schedules.' For her next trick, Kritika wants to apply her discoveries to space travel and the potential human settlement of the planet Mars.

