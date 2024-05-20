APM Presents: Call to Mind: Schizophrenia: Finding Hope on a Hard Road

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. It can be a disruptive illness, making it difficult to find a meaningful job, attend school or manage relationships. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment, but there is hope. A growing body of research shows that with new interventions it’s possible to live well with the illness. This program shares stories about schizophrenia that don’t make the headlines. We’ll hear from people living with this illness and from leading experts about new treatments that make it possible to manage.