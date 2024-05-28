APM Presents: Call to Mind: Birth & Depression, The Unspoken Conversation

© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues are the most common complications during and after pregnancy, yet 75 percent of postpartum problems go untreated. The consequences can be devastating. Suicide and overdoses are leading causes of maternal death in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first-ever pill specifically aimed at postpartum depression, but most health plans don’t cover the medication. Call to Mind looks at the under-recognized public health issue of postpartum depression and the challenge of treatment. We’ll hear first-hand from people who have experienced it.   

