Ideas from the CBC: The Threat to Civility and the Fight For Democracy
Thursday, May 30, 2024
The public conversation has been lost. Incivility is on the rise. Authoritarianism is all but inevitable. These ideas have become a kind of refrain, yet some argue that citizens just need convincing that liberal democracy remains the best political option. A new, annual discussion initiated by the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada (MISC) convened three speakers to discuss the situation, and solutions. Rosie Abella is a former Supreme Court Justice of Canada. Law professor Luis Roberto Barroso joined the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil in 2013. Vikas Swarup is a career diplomat and India's former High Commissioner to Canada.