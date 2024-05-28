© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Ideas from the CBC: The Threat to Civility and the Fight For Democracy

Published May 28, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT

Thursday, May 30, 2024

The public conversation has been lost. Incivility is on the rise. Authoritarianism is all but inevitable. These ideas have become a kind of refrain, yet some argue that citizens just need convincing that liberal democracy remains the best political option. A new, annual discussion initiated by the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada (MISC) convened three speakers to discuss the situation, and solutions. Rosie Abella is a former Supreme Court Justice of Canada. Law professor Luis Roberto Barroso joined the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil in 2013. Vikas Swarup is a career diplomat and India's former High Commissioner to Canada.

