Ideas from the CBC: Chandler On Rawls, Freedom & Equality

Published June 3, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

John Rawls was possibly America's most influential political theorist in the 20th century, but his speaking and writing style did not lend itself to public fame beyond academics. British author Daniel Chandler now steps in to present Rawls' ideas afresh, along with an argument for why they supply the best answer to political polarization in Western democracies now, and what a political platform based on Rawls' books would look like. In this feature interview, Chandler makes his case to Nahlah Ayed.

