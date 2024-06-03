© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
On Shifting Ground: Who is Xi Jinping? And Can He Stop a Trade War with Europe

Published June 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT

Monday, June 3, 2024

While in China, Ray Suarez had a front-row seat to draconian lockdowns, the White Paper Protests, and Xi Jinping’s triumphant acceptance of a third term. But a year later, President Xi made his first visit to Europe since before the pandemic, to stave off a trade war with the EU. What happened to China’s economic dominance, and why is Xi turning to the West? Sue-Lin Wong, a reporter from The Economist, joined Ray for a live-streamed discussion of Xi’s consolidation of power, and the future of the Chinese Communist Party.

