NHPR Climate Summit: 2024 By Degrees: Rising Tide of Solutions Based Climate Reporting
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Climate reporters from around the region and NPR discuss the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability. Members of our audience asked: ‘Have we abandoned discussion of ways to reverse climate change? Can journalism reignite that discussion?’ And ‘how do local journalists cope when climate coverage news can feel so daunting, and directly affects communities they live and work in?’
