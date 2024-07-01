© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground: Is AI the Real Threat in November? A 2024 Election Special

Published July 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

In May, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presented a sprawling “road map” for regulating artificial intelligence. The report called for $32 billion in spending to put guardrails on the rapidly evolving technology. But tech experts have called the plan “pathetic”, and many critics believe Washington is out of touch. This week, in our latest special election series, why AI may be the big bad “X Factor” of the upcoming presidential election. We’ll hear from Josh Lawson, Director of AI and Democracy at the Aspen Institute.

