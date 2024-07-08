Commonwealth Club: Nicholas Kristof: On Chasing Hope, A Reporter’s Life

Nicholas Kristof has worked almost nonstop for The New York Times as a reporter, foreign correspondent, bureau chief, and now columnist. Join us as he recounts the event-filled path from a small-town farm in Oregon to every corner of the world. Kristof, a Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author, has reported from Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, as well as India, Africa and Europe. In the process, he has witnessed and written about century-defining events such as the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre, the Yemeni civil war, the Darfur genocide in Sudan, and the wave of addiction and despair that swept through his hometown and a broad swath of working-class America.

