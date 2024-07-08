© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Cultivating Belonging: Jamie Chai Yun Liew

Published July 8, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT

Monday, July 8, 2024

What does it mean to seek belonging in a new place, while also being a good guest on Indigenous lands? Can you ever truly "arrive"? Lawyer and writer Jamie Chai Yun Liew considers the "in between spaces" created by migration — the gaps between places and between generations — and the new forms of belonging may grow in those liminal zones. This public lecture, inspired by the play The Wrong Bashir by writer Zahida Rahamtulla, was delivered in front of a live audience at Crow's Theatre in Toronto.

