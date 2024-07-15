© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Crude Awakening: Why Ecuador Voted to Stop Drilling in the Amazon

Published July 15, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT

Last year, Ecuadorians voted to halt the development of new oil wells in the Yasuní National Park in the Amazon, keeping around 726 million barrels of oil underground. Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Denmark have created the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance to facilitate the managed phase-out of oil and gas production. And a group of at least 13 countries – including many island nations – but also notable oil and gas-rich countries like Colombia – are calling for a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty as a complement to the Paris Agreement. Can more nations set aside valuable profits from fossil fuel resources in favor of our collective desire for a livable climate?

