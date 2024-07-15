On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Pariahs: Why Russia Needs North Korea
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Last September, as Russia tried to keep up the pace of artillery fire in Ukraine, Ray Suarez spoke with New York Times’ national security reporter Julian Barnes about Russia’s alleged arms deal with North Korea. On this week’s program, John Delury, associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University, explains why Vladimir Putin is taking the unprecedented step of signing a mutual defense deal with North Korea.