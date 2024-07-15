© 2024 Maine Public

Open to Debate: Married or Single?

Published July 15, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Over the last few decades, the traditional view of marriage as the cornerstone of adult life has been questioned, with many wondering if marriage is still desirable for personal fulfillment and social stability. Those in favor of marriage argue married individuals report better physical and mental well-being. Those in favor of singledom argue it helps them be more independent and feel free to make life decisions without anyone else’s pressure. Now we debate: Married or Single?

