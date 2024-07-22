© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Civics 101 from New Hampshire Public Radio: The Politics of the Olympics

Published July 22, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT

The Olympics are about more than feats of athletic glory - they are the multi-billion dollar stage on which politics and sport collide. The Olympics take years of planning, negotiation, and money to stage.. Civics 101, the refresher course on American Democracy from New Hampshire Public Radio, looks at how the games are used by the United States and other governments around the world: what the games do for a nation, what it takes to host, and what it means when you refuse to attend. Welcome to the Olympics.

Visit nhpr.org for more information

