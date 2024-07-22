© 2024 Maine Public

Dead Writers Special Preview: Secret Encounter: Harriet Beecher Stowe

Published July 22, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT

Dead Writers takes listeners inside famous American authors’ homes. Riffing on literature, history, home décor, gardens, and ghosts, literary critic Tess Chakkalakal and novelist Brock Clarke, bring great American writers, and the books they wrote, back from the dead.

Click HERE for more information on Dead Writers

Cambridge Forum: Why Museums?
Natalie Dykstra talks about her new biography CHASING BEAUTY, about the life and legacy of Isabella Stewart Gardner, one of the first female art collectors in America. Was Gardner doing essential work in the cultural education of her fellow Americans or just satisfying her own wanderlust by spending money on expensive indulgences?

Click HERE for more information on Why Museums?

