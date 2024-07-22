Ideas from the CBC: The Never-Ending Fall of Rome

© 2024 Maine Public

Published July 22, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

The fall of Rome! A terrible day in history, when smoke blackened the sky, barbarians rampaged through the city, Doric columns toppled over, and lascivious emperors were too busy having orgies to do anything about it. Okay, that never happened. But listening to politicians you'd think "the fall of Rome" was a catastrophic incident that could have been avoided if only those Romans had outlawed… something. Maybe divorce. Or immigration. Or homosexuality. Originally aired January 12, 2024.

