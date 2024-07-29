Climate One: Adulting in Turbulent Times

Acting like a responsible adult can be challenging at the best of times. Add dealing with climate chaos to the mix, and keeping it all together can feel like an outright miracle. Let’s start by acknowledging that all does not feel fine in the world at the present moment. But living through extreme intensity isn’t a completely unique experience. Generations before us have endured existential crises of unimaginable magnitudes. So how do we navigate this period of uncertainty – regardless of our age? And what tools can we use to build resilience in the midst of what feels like… a lot?