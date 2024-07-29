Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Lawrence Butler

Ambassador Lawrence Butler devoted four decades as an American and international diplomat to deterrence, crisis management, conflict prevention, and promotion of human rights and democracy. He currently helps train U.S. Army units preparing to serve in Europe, the Middle East, and Korea. He served two decades on the front lines of Cold War diplomacy before playing pivotal roles in ending conflicts in the Balkans and Northern Ireland, and then engaged himself in the Middle East and Afghanistan. His talk, “NATO at 75 - Relevant, Obsolete, or Dangerous?,” was recorded for broadcast on July 8, 2024.

