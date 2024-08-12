© 2024 Maine Public

Climate One: Six People Who’ve Changed Jobs for Climate

Published August 12, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT

Thursday, August 15, 2024

One of the most common questions people ask about climate is: what can I do? Since time is one of our most valuable resources – and we spend so much of our time at work – changing jobs may be the most effective individual climate action a person can take. Those changes could be big or small: Leaving the oil and gas industry for geothermal, or helping to bring down the emissions where you already work. The truth is, almost any job can be a climate job. But how do people actually make the transition from dirty jobs to clean? What do climate positive job transitions really entail?

