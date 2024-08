At the end of Chekhov's play Uncle Vanya, Vanya is reminded that all that is expected in a good life is that we do our best, and do our duty, through the 'endless procession of days' before death. Giller Prize-winning writer and the 2024 Massey Lecturer Ian Williams picks this up and asks: how do we fill our days, what records should we keep, what events are important, what is the role of memory — and what do we owe to the future?