2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Sound the Alarm: A Nuclear Doomsday Scenario

Published August 12, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Nuclear war would bring a new, horrifying era to humankind… if many people even survived it. For generations, a nuclear war has been assumed to be so horrible that no one has used these weapons since 1945. But what have we done in the last 80 years to pull ourselves back from the edge of nuclear destruction? In her new book “Nuclear War: A Scenario”, Pulitzer-prize finalist Annie Jacobsen explores a ticking-clock scenario. Based on dozens of exclusive interviews with military and civilian experts who have built the weapons, she pieced together what a response to nuclear war might look like.

