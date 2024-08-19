On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Big Money Shaping the 2024 Presidential Election
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Vice President Kamala Harris raised hundreds of millions in small dollar donations. Donald Trump has been the frontrunner for months, and his campaign has been fueled by some surprising supporters. Silicon Valley leaders have donated millions. This week, in our latest special election series, how big money is shaping the upcoming presidential election.