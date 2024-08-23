© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Is the Two-State Solution Still Viable?

Published August 23, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

The two-state solution proposes establishing a separate Palestinian state alongside Israel as one way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But post-October 7th and the ongoing war, is it still a possible outcome? Those who say “yes” argue it’s the most logical path toward achieving regional peace. Those who disagree say that the current circumstances and previous failed attempts makes the solution unlikely. Now we debate, in partnership with the Council on Foreign Relations: Is the Two-State Solution Still Viable?

