At Sword's Point: From New England Public Media

Published September 3, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT

Monday, September 2, 2024

American labor unions have seen an incredible resurgence in recent years, which begs the question: why were they declining in the first place? “At Sword’s Point” revisits a pivotal moment in American history, when the furious power of Joseph McCarthy’s ‘Red Scare’ found its first true target, and when the dismantling of American organized labor began. But this isn’t a story of workers caving in the face of mass hysteria; this is the story of a small town where, against all expectations, the workers fought back.

