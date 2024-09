Augusto Pinochet comes to power in Chile, and dictators also rule Portugal, Greece, Uganda and beyond. The OPEC oil embargo sets the world on a new path. In the U.S., Richard Nixon insists he's not a crook, and the Supreme Court legalizes abortion in Roe v. Wade. Nahlah Ayed speaks with Luis van Isschot, Akila Radhakrishnan and Randall Hansen at the Stratford Festival.