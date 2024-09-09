© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Boozing Boomers: Why Age and Drinking Don’t Mix

Published September 9, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By 2030, it’s estimated one out of every six people on planet earth will be over 60. Thanks to leaps in technology and public health, people are living longer and better than ever before. But there’s an alarming trend for older Americans: during the pandemic Baby Boomers significantly increased their alcohol consumption, and a new study concludes that drinking is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, regardless of underlying health and socioeconomic status.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs