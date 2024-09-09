On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Boozing Boomers: Why Age and Drinking Don’t Mix
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
By 2030, it’s estimated one out of every six people on planet earth will be over 60. Thanks to leaps in technology and public health, people are living longer and better than ever before. But there’s an alarming trend for older Americans: during the pandemic Baby Boomers significantly increased their alcohol consumption, and a new study concludes that drinking is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, regardless of underlying health and socioeconomic status.