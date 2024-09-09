Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Dr. Steven Koonin

Steven Koonin joined New York University Stern School of Business as a Professor of Information, Operations and Management Sciences in September 2012. He is also Director of NYU’s new Center for Urban Science and Progress (CUSP). Professor Koonin was confirmed by the Senate in May 2009 as Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, serving in that position until November, 2011. His talk, “The Realities of Climate and Energy,” was recorded for broadcast on August 13, 2024.

For more information click HERE