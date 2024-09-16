Commonwealth Club of California: Nate Silver: On the Edge

Professional risk takers can teach us a lot about navigating the uncertainty of the 21st century, says statistician and analyst Nate Silver. He embedded himself within the worlds of Doyle Brunson, Peter Thiel, Sam Bankman Fried, Sam Altman and many others and shares his insight into a range of issues that affect everyone, from the frontiers of finance to the future of AI. In his bestselling book "The Signal and the Noise," Silver showed how forecasting would define the age of Big Data. Now, in his riveting new book "On the Edge," Silver investigates “The River”—those whose mastery of risk allows them to shape and dominate so much of modern life.

