Speaking in Maine: COA Summer Institute: Jeffrey Rosen and Judith S. Goldstein

In today’s edition of Speaking In Maine, we conclude our series from the 2024 COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor with a conversation between Jeffrey Rosen, president & CEO of the National Constitution Center, and Judith S. Goldstein, founder and executive director emeritus of Humanity in Action, Inc. They will discuss “Life, Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness.” This conversation was recorded for broadcast on August 2, 2024.

