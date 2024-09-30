© 2024 Maine Public

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Who is ‘American’ Enough?

Published September 30, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT

Monday, September 30, 2024

Immigrants to America have always faced resistance, and have always—over time—assimilated and become vital parts of America. But in a political era of “America First'', what does it mean to be an immigrant in the 21st century? And who decides who is “American” enough? Ray Suarez has criss-crossed the country to speak to new Americans from all corners of the globe, and to record their stories for his new book. He shares what he learned while reporting and writing We Are Home: Becoming American in the 21st Century with veteran journalist Shereen Marisol Meraji.

