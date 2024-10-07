© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World Service: Discussion and Documentary: New Germans

Published October 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In 2015, more than a million refugees were taken in by Germany, mostly from the Middle East; in 2024, many are now in the process of becoming citizens. A new citizenship law passed this year also means that many more recent arrivals are officially becoming German, against a backdrop of the sudden political rise of Germany's anti-immigration far right. Damien McGuinness meets "New Germans" across the country to see how their experience reflects the ways Germany is changing.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs