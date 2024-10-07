BBC World Service: Discussion and Documentary: New Germans

In 2015, more than a million refugees were taken in by Germany, mostly from the Middle East; in 2024, many are now in the process of becoming citizens. A new citizenship law passed this year also means that many more recent arrivals are officially becoming German, against a backdrop of the sudden political rise of Germany's anti-immigration far right. Damien McGuinness meets "New Germans" across the country to see how their experience reflects the ways Germany is changing.

